2 juveniles struck and killed by train in Chester, parents of the victims say

article

Two juveniles were struck by a train in Chester and killed, according to parents at the scene.

Parents of the victims were on site and tell FOX 29 two juveniles were hit by an Amtrak train and killed late Saturday afternoon.

Delaware County authorities confirm law enforcement and first responders arrived quickly to the scene near Engle and West 4th streets, in Chester. Investigators were working to determine the details of the fatal incident.

No further details about the victims were provided.

Amtrak officials noted a temporary suspension of service between Wilmington and Philadelphia because of the police activity.