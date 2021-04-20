2 killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police say

Two men were killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The first shooting occurred around 1:08 p.m. on the 1200 block of Wagon Avenue in the city’s Logan neighborhood.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout the body.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by responding officers and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second shooting was reported on the 2500 block of South 66th Street in Southwest Philadelphia around 1:50 p.m.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.

