2 killed in motorcycle crash in Ridley Township: police

A tragic motorcycle crash in Ridley Township, Delaware County, has claimed the lives of two people, police say.

What we know:

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Ridley Township police responded to the scene of a two-motorcycle vehicle crash on the 1900 block of E. Macdade Blvd. in Folsom.

Police determined both motorcycles were traveling east on Macdade Blvd. when the motorcycles made contact with each other, causing a crash.

The two individuals on the striking motorcycle, identified as William Getty and Katrina Pennell, were killed in the accident.

Authorities have confirmed that neither victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and speed was determined to be a contributing factor.

The operator of the motorcycle that was struck sustained a minor leg injury.

Police say both motorcycles were travelling together to the same destination.

What they're saying:

The community is mourning the loss, and online fundraisers have been established to support the families of Getty and Pennell.