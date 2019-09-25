2 men charged in fatal Willingboro shooting

article

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 26-year-old Willingboro woman, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The woman was discovered inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of the township on Sept. 18.

The victim, Deasia Ayres, had been shot in the back of the neck and the head, according to an autopsy. The motive is believed to have been robbery. Prosectors say Woods is accused of pulling the trigger.

Sam T. Gore, 25, and Devon Woods, 25, have been charged with murder (first-degree), robbery (first-degree), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (second-degree) and certain persons not to have weapons (second-degree).