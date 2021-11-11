Police: Fire that killed 2 in Nicetown was intentionally set, homicide investigation underway

Authorities say a fire in Nicetown that left two men dead was started intentionally and homicide detectives are now investigating the incident.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Jerome Street around 4 a.m. Thursday for reports of a house fire.

Two men were found unresponsive inside the home and rushed to nearby hospitals where they both died, according to authorities.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Arson investigators and homicide detectives were spotted outside the home after crews extinguished the blaze, according to FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia police confirmed that the cause of the fire was ruled arson and that deaths were being investigated as homicides.

Authorities found evidence that accelerant was used to start and spread the blaze.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter