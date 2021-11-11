Teen fatally stabs man with folding knife during fight in East Germantown, police say

article

A teenager is in custody after police say a man was stabbed to death during a fight late Thursday night in East Germantown.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that 14th district officers came upon a fight on the 900 block of East Locust Street.

Investigators say during the fight a 42-year-old man was stabbed at least once in the chest with a folding knife by a 16-year-old.

Officers drove the victim to Einstein Medical Center where he died before midnight.

The teenage suspect was arrested and taken to the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

"At this time we believe the 16-year-old perpetrator does know this 42-year-old vicitm," Small said. "We believe the motive may be domestic at this time."

No charges have been reported immediately after the deadly stabbing.

