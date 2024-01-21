2 men in ski masks sought for Sunday morning shooting in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man shot several times in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
The 26-year-old victim was found on the 2700 block of North Croskey Street just after 3 a.m.
He was suffering from gunshots to the head, hip and arm, and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say the shooting suspects are two men wearing ski masks.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.