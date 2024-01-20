Driver dies after crashing into SEPTA bus in Kensington: officials

article

A driver reportedly running a red light has died after the car hit a SEPTA bus.

The accident happened early Saturday morning, a little after 1 a.m., at the intersection of Frankford and Allegheny avenues, in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, officials said.

The scene unfolded as a 23-year-old man, driving a Mini Cooper, was speeding, authorities said, heading east on Allegheny Avenue, while the bus was driving north on Frankford Ave.

At the intersection, the driver of the Mini Cooper ran a red light and crashed into the bus, according to investigators.

Medics pronounced the 23-year-old driver dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were two people on the bus, as well as the driver. None of the three were injured in the crash.

The investigation remains active with the Crash Investigation Division.