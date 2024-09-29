2 men injured after 2 separate shootings occur within minutes of each other in Philly: police

article

Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds after police say two separate shootings occurred within minutes of each other in Philadelphia Sunday night.

At 8:07 p.m., police say a shooting incident occurred near West Philadelphia at Salford Street and Ludlow Street.

They say a 63-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police where he was placed in stable condition.

Just minutes later, at 8:17 p.m., in Juniata Park, police responded to gunshots at J Street and Hunting Park Avenue, inside the plaza parking lot.

They say a 45-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered at either scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).