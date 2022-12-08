2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020.

Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams.

Investigators say the shooting was an ambush.

Surveillance video showed the two men waited in hiding before shooting Williams in front of a store in Southwest Philadelphia, near the intersection of 65th Street and Dicks Avenue.

Williams was killed, while two other teens were injured.

"While Tahj’s back was turned, they each had guns and they approached him from behind. They shot him in the face and in the body," Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope stated.

Williams died at the hospital. The motive is still not known.