2 men shot multiple times critically injured in Fairhill, police say

Two men are fighting for their lives after they were both shot in Fairhill.

Someone aimed and fired at the two men Saturday evening, just after 5 p.m., on the 400 block of West Lehigh Avenue, officials said.

They were both shot multiple times and rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.

Both men are listed in critical condition.

Investigators are searching for a suspect. They have not found any weapons and the investigation is ongoing.

