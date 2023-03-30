Police: 2 men sought after fatal shooting of 37-year-old man in Frankford; $20K reward offered

Philadelphia Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Frankford.

Officials say the shooting happened March 17, just before 10:30 at night, on the 5100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

A man inside a convenience store got into a fight with the victim, prior to the shooting. After the fight, the man called someone on his phone, officials said. At about 10:20, a third man drove up in a black Ford Crown Victoria and went into the store.

Authorities say, at that point, the man who made the phone call spoke with the third man and they both walked outside to where the victim was standing. The man who made the phone call pointed to the victim. The third man pulled down a mask and shot the victim multiple times. The third man then got back into the Ford Crown Victoria and drove away, southbound on Torresdale Avenue.

Officials are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The two suspects are described:

Suspect #1 Man in his 30s to 40s, medium build, wearing black "Air Jordan" hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, gray sneakers and driving a black Ford Crown Victoria.

Suspect #2 Man in his 30s to 40s, with a thin build, mustache, wearing a long-sleeved gray Eagles shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and was last seen in the area of the 5100 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding either man or the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 3335 and ask for Detective Domenic.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.