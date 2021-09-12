2 officers hurt in crash at intersection in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say two Philadelphia police officers and another person were hurt when two cars collided at an intersection Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

According to investigators, two officers in a marked patrol car were headed west on Mount Vernon Street when they "made contact" with a silver Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on 12th street.

The severity of the impact caused airbags to deploy, according to police.

The two officers and the driver of the Hyundai were taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment, police said.

