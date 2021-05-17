Suspect who allegedly shot 2 officers in Waldorf dead, according to law enforcement

The Charles County sheriff’s office says a person suspected of shooting two officers in Waldorf is dead.

The suspect has not been identified, nor has law enforcement indicated how he died.

Both officers were shot multiple times, and one was struck in the chest.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe the officers returned fire, but it's unclear whether they killed the suspect, or if he died from a self inflicted wound.

They say the person was located after a drone was sent in, and they found a handgun with an extended magazine by his side.

The sheriff's office says the officers were flown to a local hospital.

At this point, officials from the sheriff's office do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

A large police presence is currently gathered at the scene in the 6300 block of Josephine Road.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

The officers who were shot were trying to serve a warrant around 3:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to the home after a resident called to report that a wanted person was there, and was suffering from "mental health" episodes. The resident wanted the person removed.

The sheriff's office says the officers were taken to a room where the suspect was located. Upon their arrival, they were reportedly fired on. The officers were able to retreat, however, and find medical aid.