2 officers shoot armed man in Fairmount, sources say

Two Philadelphia police officers shot and wounded an armed man Monday night in Fairmount, police sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

The officer-involved shooting happened near the intersection of 27th and Brown streets around 5 p.m.

Keeley reports that neither of the officers was injured during the shooting.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police have not said what led to the gunfire or if the officers were fired upon.

