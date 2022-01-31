2 officers shoot armed man in Fairmount, sources say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia police officers shot and wounded an armed man Monday night in Fairmount, police sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley.
The officer-involved shooting happened near the intersection of 27th and Brown streets around 5 p.m.
Keeley reports that neither of the officers was injured during the shooting.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown.
Police have not said what led to the gunfire or if the officers were fired upon.
