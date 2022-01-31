Police identify 16-year-old shot 7 times, killed in Mill Creek

article

A teenage boy has passed away after he was shot multiple times last Saturday night in the Mill Creek section of the city.

Police were called to the 800 block of June Street on Jan. 22 just before 9 p.m. for report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Mehki Ingram with seven gunshot wounds across his torso.

Ingram succumbed to his injuries on the January 29, just one week after the shooting.

Police say an active investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

