2 people released after suspicious vehicle investigation in DC’s Tidal Basin area

Two people have been released after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle at the swan boat parking lot in D.C.’s Tidal Basin area, according to Park Police.

Investigators say they found airsoft rifles and pistols, but no explosives or actual firearms.

READ MORE: Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect in custody

Investigators responded to the scene at Maine Avenue, Southwest around 3 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The area was off while Park Police investigated. Roadways around the swan boat lot have been reopened.

D.C. police assisted at the scene.