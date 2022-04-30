2 Philly Police officers, civilian passengers injured in accident during North Philly traffic stop

article

Two Philadelphia Police officers were injured in a car accident, along with civilians in another vehicle, while on a traffic stop, in North Philadelphia.

According to officials, two officers with the 22nd Philadelphia Police District were conducting a traffic stop Saturday evening, about 6:15, on the 2500 block of West Sedgley Avenue. Their patrol vehicle was marked.

A civilian vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on West Sedgley slammed into the patrol vehicle. This triggered the patrol vehicle to hit the car the officers had stopped, in front of them.

Authorities said both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital, as well as civilian occupants of the vehicle initially pulled over in the traffic stop.

Everyone was treated and did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

All three vehicles did sustain heavy damage. The Accident Investigation Division was on scene. Officials report no arrests have been made.