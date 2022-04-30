Police: Man killed in head-on crash in Castor

article

A Philadelphia man has died after being involved in a head-on crash in the city's Castor neighborhood on Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened at the intersection of Algon Avenue and Knorr Street at 10:35 p.m.

Authorities say Luis Velez, 52, was driving a 2008 Honda Accord northbound on Algon Avenue behind a 2022 Ford Econoline.

Police also say a 2014 Kia Sorrento was going southbound on Algon Avenue.

Velez went around the Ford Econoline, crossing oncoming traffic and onto the yellow painted lines on the left side, according to authorities.

Police say while doing so, the Honda Accord struck the Kia Sorrento head-on and sideswiped the Ford Econoline.

Medics arrived on scene and transported Velez to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

Police say the crash remains active and ongoing.