Man, 32, in critical condition after being hit by car that drove through red lights in Center City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a car and pedestrian early Saturday morning in Center City.
According to police, a silver 2017 Mercedes was traveling southbound on Broad Street at a high rate of speed and the driver disregarded several red traffic lights.
Authorities say a 32-year-old man was in the crosswalk of Broad and Locust Streets when he was struck by the car.
The car continued to Broad and Pine Streets where it stopped to wait for police, investigators say.
According to police, the car was severely damaged.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe head trauma and was listed in critical condition, authorities say.
Police did not say why the car's operator, a 23-year-old woman, drove through the red lights, but authorities say charges are pending.