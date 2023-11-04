2 SEPTA emplyees injured after they were struck by equipment on Norristown High Speed Line
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two SEPTA employees were injured after equipment struck them in Radnor Township.
The incident occurred Saturday morning, around 9 a.m. at the County Line Road station, near Matsonford Road and County Line Road, in Radnor Township, on the Norristown High Speed Line, according to officials.
A person was driving a piece of track equipment when they came into contact with a two-person crew. The SEPTA employees were working on the rail line when they were injured.
SEPTA officials say the pair were taken to Lankenau Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
As the incident is investigated, shuttle buses have been deployed between Bryn Mawr and the Norristown Transportation Center.