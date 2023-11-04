2 SEPTA emplyees injured after they were struck by equipment on Norristown High Speed Line

article

Two SEPTA employees were injured after equipment struck them in Radnor Township.

The incident occurred Saturday morning, around 9 a.m. at the County Line Road station, near Matsonford Road and County Line Road, in Radnor Township, on the Norristown High Speed Line, according to officials.

A person was driving a piece of track equipment when they came into contact with a two-person crew. The SEPTA employees were working on the rail line when they were injured.

SEPTA officials say the pair were taken to Lankenau Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the incident is investigated, shuttle buses have been deployed between Bryn Mawr and the Norristown Transportation Center.