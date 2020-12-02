2 sought after man gunned down while sitting inside car in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man who was sitting inside a parked car in late October.

Newly released surveillance footage shows two men dressed in dark clothing walk past the victim's white van parked on South Bouvier Street on Oct. 28 around 11 p.m.

The suspects turn around and walk back up South Bouvier towards the victim's van and suddenly open fire on the 37-year-old, striking him in the upper chest.

Investigators say the man, later identified as Joseph Toms, smashed into several parked cars while trying to drive away from the gunfire.

Toms was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

It is unknown what sparked the deadly shooting. The Philadelphia Police Department has offered a $20k reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

