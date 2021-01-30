2 stabbed in separate overnight incidents in Philadelphia

article

Two men have been hospitalized after separate stabbing incidents early Saturday morning in Philadelphia.

At apprxoaimtely 12:23 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Vodges Street in the Kingsessing section of the city, a 43-year-old black man was stabbed once in the upper back.

He was transported by PFD-Medic Unit to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition. No scene was held, no arrest was made, and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.

A short time prior, at 12:09 a.m. in West Philadelphia, a 61-year-old black man was involved in a domestic assault. As a result, he was stabbed one time in the face while inside his residence.

The male was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by PFD-Medic Unit and is currently listed in stable condition. He was placed under arrest for the domestic assault, scene held, and weapon recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter