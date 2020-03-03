2 students charged with assault after 'Skullbreaker Challenge' injures classmate

Two minors are facing charges including aggravated assault after police say they participated in the TikTok “Skullbreaker Challenge” and injured a classmate.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s office announced Tuesday that two minors had been charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

As a result of the incident, a 13-year-old boy suffered a seizure, closed head injury, and a concussion. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which his family says took weeks to recover from.

The "skullbreaker" challenge is pitched as a fun, viral craze when in reality it is an extremely dangerous prank that young kids are playing on unsuspecting peers.

Essentially, two people will trick a third individual into jumping as high as they can and then they will kick their feet out from under them causing them to often fall without the ability to brace for impact.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer asks parents to please talk to their children about the potential consequences when you participate in a “challenge” or online trend.

