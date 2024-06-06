2 suspects used vehicle to steal ATM from Philadelphia gas station: police

Authorities are searching for two men who they say used a vehicle to steal an ATM from a Philadelphia business overnight.

Investigators say the theft happened at the Karco K shop on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue sometime before 4 a.m.

It's believed that the suspects, described as two Black men in dark clothing, backed a vehicle to the front of the store and stole an ATM.

The suspects were last seen driving southbound on Aramingo Avenue.

Anyone with information on the heist is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.