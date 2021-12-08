2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 18-year-old near Temple University's campus

Police say two teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teen near Temple University's campus last month.

Philadelphia police identified the suspects as Syneef Blackwell and Jameer Martin, both age 16. Blackwell and Martin both face murder, robbery and related charges.

Ahmir Jones, 18, was shot in the chest on the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore on Nov. 16.

According to police, Jones was with his girlfriend when the suspects robbed her of her cell phone and shot him. Jones collapsed and was unresponsive when first responders arrived on the scene. He later died at the hospital.

"They took the female victim's cell phone, and then according to the female, for no reason, fired a shot striking the 18-year-old victim in the chest," Chief Inspector Scott Small explained at the scene.

Detectives were able to get video of the shooting from cameras in the area which is also where they had been working robbery cases.

They say the robbery suspects fit the same description as Blackwell and Martin.

Jones was a senior at Pottstown high school where his soccer teammates held a vigil just days after he was murdered.

