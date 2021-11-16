Police identify 18-year-old man killed during robbery near Temple University's campus

An 18-year-old man has died after Philadelphia police say a robbery near Temple University's campus turned into a deadly shooting.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at 17th and Cecil B Moore Streets.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, was walking with his 17-year-old girlfriend when two men approached them, put them against a wall, and went through the victims' pockets. The suspects took the female victim's cell phone.

At that time, the female victim says one of the suspects shot the male victim once in the chest.

"They took the female victim's cell phone, and then according to the female, for no reason, fired a shot striking the 18-year-old victim in the chest," Chief Inspector Scott Small explained at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Ahmir Jones.

Jones collapsed and was unresponsive when first responders arrived on the scene. He later died at the hospital.

The two suspects were last seen running south on 18th street from Cecil B Moore. The only description police provided was that one of the suspects was ‘taller’ and the other was an average height. The taller suspect was wearing a white jacket and the other was wearing a dark or black jacket.

Inspector Small says no ballistic evidence, like shell casings were found at the scene. Police hope nearby surveillance cameras may provide more helpful information in their investigation.

A spokesperson for Temple University tells FOX 29 the victim was not a student.

