Temple University announces public safety changes after teen murdered near campus

Temple University’s Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police sent out a letter to students Wednesday night in light of an 18-year-old that was shot and killed during a robbery, blocks away from campus.

"When you see something like this that’s actually more high profile, more horrific, more senseless, and it’s just totally violent, it gets us up and say hey we gotta do something," says Chief Charles Leone.

Ahmir Jones, 18, a Pottstown High School student was walking with his girlfriend around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning when police say they were approached by two men in the area of 17th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue. Police say the men pushed them against the wall, went through their pockets, then shot and killed Jones before running away.

"It’s the first time we’re seeing not only this type of violence, but younger people involved with this type of violence," says Leone.

In the letter to students, he pointed to long-term solutions such as city grants for anti-violence groups and constant work among similar groups with Temple University Hospital.

Immediately, they are increasing police and bike security patrols, collaboration with Philadelphia Police on additional patrols and monitoring social media activity, and increasing cameras in questionable areas.

The university is also reminding students of their Walking Escort Program, in which security officers on bicycles can accompany those who are walking by calling 8-WALK from a campus phone or 215-777-WALK (9255) from a cell phone. These escorts are available from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week.

They are also encouraging students to use Flight, their on-demand shuttle service. This free service allows Temple community members to request rides between Main Campus and nearby residential addresses between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. seven nights a week during the academic year.

Many students are still talking about the incident and how it hit too close to home."It’s upsetting I’m 19, he was 18, I also heard he was with his girlfriend," says Sarah Fresca. "I picture myself in her situation, I picture like my friends in his situation, and it just breaks my heart."

