2 teens injured as they run from gunshots at party in North Philly: officials

Two suspects are being sought after gunshots ring out at a party, injuring two teens attempting to run from the violence.

A party was taking place on the 2100 block of North Fairhill Street early Saturday, around 12:30, officials said, when two men began shooting.

A 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were both hit by bullets as they attempted to get away from the chaos.

They were each taken to Temple University Hospital, treated for their injuries and, authorities say, they are listed as stable.

Police with the Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two men, both with thin builds and both armed. Further descriptions:

Suspect 1 was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a mask, blue gloves and wearing black shoes.

Suspect 2 was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a mask and was wearing white shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.