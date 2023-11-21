2 women shot inside Port Richmond home; 1 in custody, police say

article

Two women were hospitalized after they were both shot inside a home in Port Richmond, and one person is in custody.

The violent episode happened Tuesday afternoon, about 4:45, inside a home on the 2600 block of Salmon Street, according to officials.

The women, a 75-year-old and a 41-year-old, each were shot. The 75-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the face and the 41-year-old took a bullet to the shoulder.

Police rushed them to Temple University Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and placed in stable condition.

Police have launched an investigation and say one person is in custody. They have not recovered any weapons.

