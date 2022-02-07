2-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by car in Bustleton

article

A young boy was badly hurt police say he ran into the road and was struck by a car Monday night in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood.

Investigators said the 2-year-old ran out from between two parked cars and was struck on the 9900 block of Haldeman Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the car that struck the child remained at the scene of the collision.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter