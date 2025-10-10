2-year-old dies in Lehigh County car accident: PSP
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are investigating the death of a young boy in Upper Milford Township after he was hit by a vehicle.
What we know:
On Thursday, Oct. 9, at about 4:15 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call on Bachman Road.
Police say a two-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle.
Despite life-saving efforts by troopers, the boy was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest.
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Fogelsville Station is leading the investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police.