2-year-old dies in Lehigh County car accident: PSP

Published  October 10, 2025 12:41am EDT
News
Toddler fatally hit by car in Upper Milford

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M is investigating the death of a two-year-old boy in Upper Milford Township, Lehigh County.

The Brief

    • A two-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Upper Milford Township. 
    • The boy was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. 
    • State Police are investigating the incident. 

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are investigating the death of a young boy in Upper Milford Township after he was hit by a vehicle. 

What we know:

On Thursday, Oct. 9, at about 4:15 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call on Bachman Road. 

Police say a two-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle. 

Despite life-saving efforts by troopers, the boy was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. 

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Fogelsville Station is leading the investigation.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police. 

