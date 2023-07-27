Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
6
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County

Girl, 2, fatally shot after teen gained access to unsecured gun inside Brewerytown home: police

Published 
Updated 2:36PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police officials stand outside a home on the 1600 block of N 29th Street after a shooting. 

PHILADELPHIA - A toddler has died after police say she was shot by a teenage relative inside of a Philadelphia home. 

It happened on the 1600 block of North 29th Street in the Brewerytown section of the city Thursday afternoon. 

According to police, a total of eight people were inside the home at the time of the shooting – including children aged 14, 9, 2, and 1.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp told reporters at the scene that it appeared as though the 14-year-old was able to access an unsecured gun inside the home. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

While handling that weapon in an upstairs bedroom, at least one shot was fired. The 2-year-old girl was struck in the head by gunfire.

She was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, and was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. 

Gripp added that two officers were injured while responding to the scene when they were involved in a crash with a civilian and their vehicle. The officers and civilian are all listed in stable condition. 