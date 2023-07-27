Girl, 2, fatally shot after teen gained access to unsecured gun inside Brewerytown home: police

article

A toddler has died after police say she was shot by a teenage relative inside of a Philadelphia home.

It happened on the 1600 block of North 29th Street in the Brewerytown section of the city Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a total of eight people were inside the home at the time of the shooting – including children aged 14, 9, 2, and 1.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp told reporters at the scene that it appeared as though the 14-year-old was able to access an unsecured gun inside the home.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

While handling that weapon in an upstairs bedroom, at least one shot was fired. The 2-year-old girl was struck in the head by gunfire.

She was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, and was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m.

Gripp added that two officers were injured while responding to the scene when they were involved in a crash with a civilian and their vehicle. The officers and civilian are all listed in stable condition.