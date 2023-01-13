20-foot whale washes ashore in Brigantine as concern over NJ whale deaths continues

article

As environmentalists and opposers of offshore wind call for a federal probe into numerous whale deaths in the area, another whale washed ashore in Brigantine, New Jersey.

According to Brigantine officials, a 20-foot juvenile whale washed up about half a mile from the United States Coast Guard station in the area on Friday.

Multiple agencies responded and the state is making plans to bury the whale quickly.

This comes as environmental groups from New Jersey and New York call on President Joe Biden to approve a probe into the previous deaths of six whales in the area.

The groups are also asking Biden to halt work at an offshore wind farm until the findings of the probe are released.

"Is it an omen? Is it an alarm?" Cindy Zipf of New Jersey-based Clean Ocean Action said. "Never before have we had six whales wash up in 33 days."

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine responded to two previous whale deaths and the center's director, Shelia Dean, says the causes of those deaths are pending as they wait for post-mortem test results.

However, Dean says many variables could be contributing to the deaths, including underwater sonar use by the military, plastic pollution and the danger of collisions with ships.

The Associated Press's Wayne Parry contributed to this story.