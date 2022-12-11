Large dead whale found washed ashore Cape May County beach

article

A beach goer witnessed an extraordinary, yet sad, sight when they came across a large beached whale in Strathmere this weekend.

Video and photos posted to Facebook by Carol Baker showed the dead whale lying on Whale Beach as waves continued to crash around it.

"It was a sad but amazing thing to see," Baker said in her Facebook post.

Baker, who says she has lived in the area for 40 years, commented that this was the first time she had seen a whale.

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 29 has reached out to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center for information regarding the type of whale, it's size and how it may have died.

It is unknown when the whale will be removed from the beach.