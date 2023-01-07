Expand / Collapse search

30-foot humpback whale washes up on Atlantic City beach

By FOX 29 Staff
Whale washes up on Atlantic City beach.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Shocking scenes on the beach as the sun rose over Atlantic City Saturday morning.

A beached humpback whale was found on Georgia Avenue beach near Boardwalk Hall around 8 a.m.

Officials say the dead whale was about 30 feet long.

Several emergency crews, as well as the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, responded to the scene. Officials say samples have been taken from the whale to gather further information.

The public is urged to avoid the area until the whale is removed from the beach.