20-year-old male shot and killed in Feltonville, officials say

A 20-year-old man is dead and police are searching for clues in the man’s death.

Police responded to the 4900 block of Rorer Street early Sunday, about 3 a.m., on the report of a shooting, officials said.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old male had been shot once inside a residence.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

