20-year-old man shot three times in North Philadelphia; police arrest two suspects

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The 20-year-old was shot twice in the chest and once in the right thigh on the 2700 block of North Croskey Street at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say they discovered at least 13 shell casings.

A vehicle seen leaving the incident was then stopped by police on West Harold Street, according to authorities.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 they took two suspects into custody and recovered a gun at the scene.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital by police where he was placed in critical, but stable condition.