$20,000 in lawn equipment stolen from Bucks County store in just 3 minutes

The Brief A trio of suspects is being sought for a commercial robbery in Langhorne. A lawn care store was broken into and robbed of $20,000 worth of equipment. The suspects were caught on surveillance footage.



A local lawn care store became the target of a large burglary earlier this month, and now police are hoping to find a trio of suspects.

What we know:

Lawn Barn on Woodburne Road in Langhorne was broken into and robbed on June 11 just before 3 a.m.

Police say three suspects orchestrated the entire burglary in just three minutes.

Surveillance footage shows the trio pull up in a pickup truck, before smashing through the front door and grabbing numerous pieces of lawn equipment and fleeing the scene.

The stolen equipment totaled at least $20,000, according to Lawn Barn.

What you can do:

Lawn Barn is asking any neighbors with security cameras, video doorbells, or dashcams to review their footage for any suspicious activity.

Middletown Township Police are also asking anyone with information to contact them as they investigate the burglary.