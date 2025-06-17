$20,000 in lawn equipment stolen from Bucks County store in just 3 minutes
LANGHORNE, Pa. - A local lawn care store became the target of a large burglary earlier this month, and now police are hoping to find a trio of suspects.
What we know:
Lawn Barn on Woodburne Road in Langhorne was broken into and robbed on June 11 just before 3 a.m.
Police say three suspects orchestrated the entire burglary in just three minutes.
Surveillance footage shows the trio pull up in a pickup truck, before smashing through the front door and grabbing numerous pieces of lawn equipment and fleeing the scene.
The stolen equipment totaled at least $20,000, according to Lawn Barn.
What you can do:
Lawn Barn is asking any neighbors with security cameras, video doorbells, or dashcams to review their footage for any suspicious activity.
Middletown Township Police are also asking anyone with information to contact them as they investigate the burglary.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Middletown Township Police and Lawn Barn.