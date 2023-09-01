Police asking for witnesses after pedestrian killed by pickup truck at Wawa in Montgomery County
article
HATFIELD, Pa. - A deadly crash claimed the life a 56-year-old woman Thursday, and now police are asking for the public's help.
The woman was walking in the parking lot of a Wawa on the 2400 block of Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield when she was fatally struck by a Ford F-150.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have identified the victim as Kelly Boyd, a publicist in Philadelphia.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Fugitive dead, 2 troopers injured after officer-involved shooting in New Castle
- More than 40 shots fired as deadly double shooting breaks out in Frankford overnight: police
- Pa. man waves down officers to admit killing wife as daughter found injured: police
Police say the driver was a 65-year-old man, but didn't clarify if he stayed on scene.
Anyone with witnessed the crash, or has any information is asked to contact police.