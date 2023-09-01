Police asking for witnesses after pedestrian killed by pickup truck at Wawa in Montgomery County

article

A deadly crash claimed the life a 56-year-old woman Thursday, and now police are asking for the public's help.

The woman was walking in the parking lot of a Wawa on the 2400 block of Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield when she was fatally struck by a Ford F-150.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have identified the victim as Kelly Boyd, a publicist in Philadelphia.

Police say the driver was a 65-year-old man, but didn't clarify if he stayed on scene.

Anyone with witnessed the crash, or has any information is asked to contact police.