Shelter-in-place lifted; police still searching for fugitive in Gloucester County

Police have lifted a shelter-in-place in parts of Gloucester County, however the search for an on-the-run fugitive is still underway.

A search for the suspect wanted out of Atlantic County sparked the shelter-in-place Thursday night.

Residents in the area of Main Road and Catawba Avenue in Franklin Township were asked to stay at home.

The order was lifted early Friday morning, but no further details were released about the suspect.

Residents are still be asked to "remain vigilant," and report any suspicious activity.

Police say they will be increasing patrols in the area as the investigation continue.