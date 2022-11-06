2022 Midterm Elections: Fetterman, Oz campaign for potential votes in Bucks County

Pennsylvania's senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Governor John Fetterman were both pushing for last minute votes in a competitive race.

They were both in Bucks County Sunday, with Dr. Oz attending a bi-partisan roundtable discussion with local community and business leaders, as well as U.S. Senator from Maine Susan Collins and Pennsylvania Congressman from the 1st District Brian Fitzpatrick.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman was at a Get Out the Vote rally with candidate for Governor Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey and State Representative Austin Davis.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Polls for the U.S. Senate campaign have tightened in recent weeks, with Dr. Oz’s numbers pulling close, and in some polls, edging out a lead over Fetterman.

The men spent the weekend criss-crossing the commonwealth, in hopes of swaying potential voters.