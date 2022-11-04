InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll: Oz rallies ahead of Fetterman as Shapiro maintains lead over Mastriano

article

A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 Philadelphia poll shows Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz leading Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman by a slim margin in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate Race.

Surveying 750 likely voters with a 3.58% margin of error, the Nov. 3 poll shows that the race continues to be tight between the top two candidates with just three days before the election on Nov. 8.

Oz leads at 48% while Fetterman comes in at 46% in the high-profile race that could shift the political climate of the key swing state. Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt sits at 2%, while 4% of respondents remain undecided.

MORE: 2022 Midterm Elections

Fetterman has a 13-point lead among women and a more than 60-point lead among African American voters, while Oz leads among white male voters between the ages of 40-64.

"This race looks like it will be a photo-finish. Oz has been in the lead in both of our post-debate surveys. Our post-debate survey showed respondents believing Oz won by some thirty percentage points," said InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery. "But a large number of early votes were cast before the debate, when Fetterman was leading in our surveys. Should Oz end up winning, it will be the one debate between the two candidates that will serve as the primary reason for a victory."

According to Towery, a Fetterman victory could come after an endorsement from Oprah.

"The endorsement of Fetterman by Oprah Winfrey may serve as a boost to Fetterman. It was Winfrey's appearance on behalf of Barack Obama in the 2008 South Carolina Presidential Primary that put Obama on a path to winning the presidency that year."

MORE: Election Day 2022: Everything you need to know about voting in Pennsylvania

In the race for the next governor of Pennsylvania, the numbers have narrowed slightly, with Shapiro losing his 10-point lead over Mastriano.

Shapiro came in 51%, a one-point drop since the last poll, and Mastriano has gained momentum with a 6-point jump to 43%. Libertarian candidate Matt Hackenburg came in at 2% and 4% of those polled say they remain undecided.

While Shapiro leads among voters under 40 and African American women voters, Mastriano has a significant lead among voters who identify as independent.

"Shapiro leads in most of the survey's demographics. However, Mastriano is carrying self-described independent voters by some 15 points," according to Towery. "There are about 4% of respondents who say they are undecided. It would be a push for the gap in this race to close enough to provide the Republican a win."