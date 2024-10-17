2024 Election: Elon Musk holds rally for Donald Trump in Delaware County

With 18 days left until the polls open on Election Day, time is running out to secure your votes and it’s not just the presidential candidates adding battleground Pennsylvania to their calendars.

The richest man in the world, and one of the most controversial, was in Delaware County on Thursday holding a rally.

With a rock star-like welcome, Elon Musk came to Ridley High School to get out the vote.

"Everyone you know, everyone you meet, everyone you run into – register them to vote and then get them to vote immediately," Musk stated.

The billionaire businessman spoke of everything from personal robots to sending rockets into space to the Second Amendment. The founder of Tesla, SpaceX and one of the most influential people on the planet spoke for 90 minutes, answering questions from the crowd.

Bensalem resident, Stephanie Inselberg, said, "I thought he was awesome. I mean, we couldn’t wait to see him."

The audience was a decidedly Republican crowd, which is not surprising since Musk’s America PAC recently pledged $75 million to support Donald Trump’s campaign.

"I like the fact he is such a successful entrepreneur. Someone that wealthy, that powerful came to our town. Taking time out of his day to come talk to normal people like us," Glenolden resident Zander Munder remarked.

But, it’s the undecided voters like Samantha Twining that may be the key to the race. She said, "I think it’s cool that he came here and give people a voice and they have a little bit of influence."

Still, 12 years from being able to vote, 6-year-old Mark from Ridley got a chance to meet Musk on stage and get his autograph.

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell asked Mark, "Why do you like him?’

"He’s rich and he’s a billionaire and he’s famous," was Mark’s reply.

Christina Pino chimed in, "Definitely a memory for him he’ll have the rest of his life."

Musk says there’s a reason why he’s focusing on Pennsylvania. He knows the stakes are high in the Keystone state and these very people could be the deciding votes for the White House, saying, "I can’t emphasize enough that Pennsylvania is, I think, the lynch pin and in this election."