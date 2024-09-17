2024 Election Guide: Everything New Jersey voters need to know

With less than 60 days to go until Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in the final stretch in their race to the White House, and voters are getting ready to head to the polls.

From date deadlines to key state and polling locations, here's everything voters in New Jersey need to know before casting their vote:

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in New Jersey from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When is the last day to register to vote?

New Jersey residents must register to vote by October 15.

You can register to vote online, or by filling out a paper registration form that must be delivered to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections for your county.

Where do I vote?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can vote as long as they are in line by 8 p.m.

Polling locations are available for voters based on their county.

If you encounter a problem while voting, call the official year-round voter Hotline at 1-877-NJ-VOTER.

Vote-by-mail ballots

In New Jersey, residents can vote by mail by applying for a ballot, filling it out, then returning the ballot one of three ways:

Mail: Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after polls close

Secure Ballot Drop Box: Ballots must be placed in one of your county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Board of Elections Office: Ballots must be delivered to your county’s Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots can't be returned to your in-person early voting polling location or your Election Day polling location.

In-person early voting

New Jersey voters can cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, from October 26 to November 3.

Polling locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Find your county's designated in-person early voting locations here.

What's on the New Jersey ballot?

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

Independent: Jill Stein and Butch Ware

Independent: Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia

Independent: Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter

Independent: Joseph Kishore and Jerry White

Independent: Randall Terry and Stephen Broden

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Andy Kim

Republican: Curtis Bashaw

Libertarian Party: Kenneth R. Kaplan

Green Party: Christina Khalil

Social Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky

Vote Better: Patricia G. Mooneyham

U.S. House:

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the county you live in.

Special Election:

U.S. House of Representatives 10th Congressional District