$20k reward in search for suspects after fist fight turns deadly in Nicetown shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting in Nicetown last month.
A 38-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times throughout his body on the 4100 block of north Broad Street on June 4. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Police say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fist fight.
Surveillance footage appears to show one suspect loading a firearm at some point during the incident.
Police say they are looking for three suspects, two men and woman. The woman was reportedly driving the suspected vehicle seen in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.
