Woman dies in Saturday morning apartment fire in Allentown, officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Officials say a fire in Lehigh County claimed the life of one woman early Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out at an apartment on the 800 block of Walnut Street in Allentown.
A 40-year-old woman, identified as Jessica Maes died as a result of the fire, according to the coroner's office. She was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital around 5:50 a.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man fatally shot near Schuylkill River Trail in Fairmount Park, police say
- Family of 73-year-old murder victim speaks out, asking for all involved to be charged
- Vice President Kamala Harris coming to Philadelphia to discuss protecting reproductive rights
Her cause and manner of death are under investigation.