Woman dies in Saturday morning apartment fire in Allentown, officials say

Officials say a fire in Lehigh County claimed the life of one woman early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out at an apartment on the 800 block of Walnut Street in Allentown.

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Jessica Maes died as a result of the fire, according to the coroner's office. She was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital around 5:50 a.m.

Her cause and manner of death are under investigation.