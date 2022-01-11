21-year-old shot in the head in Holmesburg triple shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say three people were shot while sitting in a car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Aldine Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
A 21-year-old man was brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police with a gunshot wound to the head. He is in "extremely critical" condition, according to investigators.
Another 21-year-old and a 22-year-old suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were also brought to Jefferson-Torresdale by police.
No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting.
