21-year-old shot in the head in Holmesburg triple shooting, police say

article

Investigators say three people were shot while sitting in a car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4000 block of Aldine Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 21-year-old man was brought to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police with a gunshot wound to the head. He is in "extremely critical" condition, according to investigators.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Another 21-year-old and a 22-year-old suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were also brought to Jefferson-Torresdale by police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter