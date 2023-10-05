22-year-old man shot three times in North Philadelphia; police arrest two suspects

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old was shot twice in the chest and once in the leg on the 2700 block of North Croskey Street just past midnight on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say they discovered at least 13 shell casings.

A vehicle seen leaving the incident was then stopped by police on West Harold Street, according to authorities.

Philadelphia police say they took two suspects into custody and recovered a gun at the scene.