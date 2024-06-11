Jackpot! $223 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey

Check those tickets - someone in New Jersey just became a multi-millionaire!

The winning ticket for Monday night's $223 million Powerball drawing was sold in New Jersey.

Only one ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, so the lucky winner will take home the entire grand prize!

The lottery has yet to disclose exactly where in the state the winning ticket was sold.

Here are the winning numbers: 3-10-33-58-59

Powerball number: 9

Did you just hit the jackpot?